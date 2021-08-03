Money Heist 5 Trailer is Out: Ahead of Money Heist season 5 release on Netflix, the makers of La Casa De Pape released the first official trailer for the upcoming season on Monday, and as expected, it is loaded with intense action. The massively popular Netflix crime-drama is just one month away from release, and expectations are only set to soar after watching the trailer. In the nearly two-minute-long video, the gang and The Professor are shown at their most vulnerable phase. While the gang is trying to get over the death of Nairobi, Lisbon’s entry inside the Bank of Spain seems to act as a catalyst. “This is no more a robbery. This is war,” the trailer aptly hints at a war between the gang and the army that’s inside the bank to nab the former.Also Read - Money Heist 5: First Look Pics of ‘Final Battle’ at Bank of Spain Promise Heavy-Duty Action

While viewers see Sergio aka The Professor handcuffed, chained and being tortured, at the mercy of inspector Alicia Sierra, there's more to what meets the eyes as the mastermind Professor has miraculous escape plans time things go awry. Money Heist is Netflix's most successful Spanish series to date and was its top non-English-language foray until the French series 'Lupin' debuted in December, reported Variety.

Watch the trailer of Money Heist season 5 here:

Money Heist series originated on Spanish network Antena 3 to lukewarm ratings before Netflix breathed new life into the program, transforming it into the biggest show to ever emerge from the Spanish market. Netflix, in July last year, gave the go-ahead to the fifth season of Money Heist. The fifth season will mark the end of the gang's ongoing robbery at the Bank of Spain.

Created by Alex Pina and produced by Vancouver Media, the Spanish series became an instant hit on the streamer when it was released. Pina is the executive producer and showrunner with Jesus Colmenar and Cristina Lopez Ferraz also set as executive producers. Javier Gomez Santander (head writer), Migue Amodeo (Director of Photography) and Esther Martinez-Lobato are also co-producing alongside Colmenar, Koldo Serra, and Alex Rodrigo is directing.

Money Heist 5 features an astonishing cast of Spanish superstars returning to the show, led by Ursula Corbero, Alvaro Morte, Itziar Ituno, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belen Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri and Jose Manuel Poga.

The new season will also see the addition of Miguel Angel Silvestre and Spanish Academy Award-nominee Patrick Criado. This season of Money Heist will be divided into two volumes, to be released on September 3 and December 3.

