Money Heist 5 Vol. 2 Twitter Review: I took 3 months to release Part 2 of Money Heist season 5 and now the wait is over as your favorite Professor is back on Netflix! Money Heist 5 Volume 1 ended with a shock as Tokyo's (Ursula Corbero) character met with a painful death. It was a moment that hit harder to us than The Professor (Alvaro Morte). Fans have binged watched rest of the seasons of season 5's part 2 and they are emotional and in tears. The Twitter is full of #MoneyHeistfinale tweets with crying emoji and it's the end of the heist drama.

Released on December 3 on Netflix, La Casa de Papel's narrative will dive into the emotions of loss. Social media users who binged watched all the five episodes are emotional and called the show a rollercoaster ride. One of the fans wrote, "#MoneyHeistFinale Epic finale to one of the sensational series of recent times. F***g Good Love-you gesture #MoneyHeist5 will make you cry, laugh and leave with you with a smile at the end Winking face One of the web series which lives upto expectations. Pure Fire Item Fire 4.75/5".

Another fan wrote, "The heist is over! Gracias Professor, Tokyo, Berlin, Lisbon, Nairobi, Denver, Palermo, Rio, Stockholm, Moscow, Helsinki, Bogota, Oslo, Manila, Merseille, Benjamin & Pamplona".

Here’s a look at the Twitter reviews and reactions on Money Heist season 5 part 2:

#MoneyHeistFinale Adios Profesora @AlvaroMorte #SergieMarquina will be remembered as one of the best characters of all time He will be missed! But i am hoping for an origin series..Just Like #Berlin is coming up on 2023.#Moneyheist5 — Kerala Boxoffice Stats (Wear Double Mask) (@kboxstats) December 3, 2021

#MoneyHeistFinale Berlin is the best… — Aditya Suman (@Adityasuman990) December 3, 2021

Just finished watching Money Heist S5 Vol 2. So this is end of one the best Web-Series in the world. Lots of unexpected twist and turns & the ending is just blow my mind A perfect ending of a masterpiece series. Best Heist Series of all the time.#MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeistFinale pic.twitter.com/03RRLkkyDz — Sourav Dutta (@duttasourav333) December 3, 2021

Done watching Money Hiest.. Such a fantastic ending… Brilliant and

absolutely fabulous.. The professor always has a double twist… #MoneyHeistFinale #MoneyHeist #MoneyHeist5 pic.twitter.com/OdBoxYGjfQ — Malik Ali (@MalikAl28996230) December 3, 2021