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Money Heist 6 happening? Netflix shares video teaser, leaving fans excited; heres everything you need to know

Money Heist 6 happening? Netflix shares video teaser, leaving fans excited; here’s everything you need to know

Netflix shares "The world of LA CASA DE PAPEL continues..." message, leaving the fans of Money Heist super excited.

(Image: X)

In a major OTT update, the global streaming platform Netflix has hinted that the world of Money Heist is still not over. Netflix recently shared a teaser in video format that has left fans super excited again. However, the original series had already ended in 2021. Now, Netflix appears to be preparing for a new chapter in the franchise of ‘Money Heist’. The teaser soon went viral, and fans began to wonder what was happening next.

Netflix shares teaser

Netflix shared the teaser on YouTube with the title, “The world of ‘Money Heist’ continues | Official Announcement | Netflix”

The description read, “Some stories start with the perfect strike. And this one changed everything. From the first heist for cash to the most artful robbery of the century, including the assault that put tons of gold from the Bank of Spain on the line, the universe of La casa de papel has never stopped growing, evolving, and surprising us. But if there’s one thing that’s clear, it’s that the revolution NEVER ends. The world of Money Heist continues on Netflix.”

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About Money Heist

Money Heist, also called as ‘La Casa de Papel’, initially began in Spain back in 2017. Later, Netflix took the show and made it available globally. After some time, the series drew crowds worldwide and became a huge global hit. It followed a group of robbers led by “the Professor”, played by Álvaro Morte. The show is majorly famous for its intense heists, emotional moments and uniquely plotted characters.

Excitement among fans

The video teaser shared by Netflix has created special buzz on social media as fans are widely coming up with their own theories and reactions. Many viewers are excited about the possible move of Netflix to continue the franchise instead of just putting an end to it completely.

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What’s next?

Netflix has not provided a confirmation whether the teaser hints at a new season, another spin-off, or a completely new story.

Even though the streaming platform has not shared the complete details regarding what’s going on, the fans have been left with excitement at the possibility of Money Heist returning once again.

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