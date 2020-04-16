Gripping the world in its viral fever, especially during this COVID-19 quarantine, Spanish series La Casa de Papel aka Money Heist returned to Netflix on April 3 with its fourth season. As the gang of cons and robbers mentored by a mysterious Professor rage on Netflix, their fans can’t wait for the latest updates of their favourite stars’ life on or off the sets. Also Read - Netflix's 'Caption This' Picture Featuring Kajol And K3G Gets Hilarious Reactions From Netizens, It Will Make You go ROFL

A video currently breaking the Internet shows Alba Flores aka Nairobi setting the screens ablaze with her sizzling dance. Evidently having a blast while filming La Casa de Papel, the video shows Nairobi dancing from atop a pantry table while Miguel Herrán aka Rio, Darko Perić aka Helsinki and Alonso too flaunted their dancing skills. The video was shared by a fan page and will surely make your jaws drop in awe.

In the fourth season of Money Heist, the story sees two drama-filled major heists. While the previous seasons ended at satisfying notes and cliff-hangers, season four upset many fans with its heart-breaking content.

Despite the release of its fourth season, Money Heist‘s season three has become the talk of the virtual world. The reason is not the script, suspense or acting but a cameo by Brazilian football superstar Neymar. The Paris Saint-Germain FC striker was scheduled to appear in the third season of the show. He essayed the role of a monk named Joao, who makes an appearance in episodes six and eight of the third season.

Neymar’s scenes were not added during the initial release in July last year because of a rape allegation registered against the footballer by Brazilian model Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza. However, Netflix have now re-launched the two episodes with Neymar featuring in them.

