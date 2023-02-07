Home

Entertainment

Money Heist Berlin: Spin-Off Series to The Crime-Thriller Announced in New Teaser – Watch

Money Heist Berlin: Spin-Off Series to The Crime-Thriller Announced in New Teaser – Watch

Money Heist Berlin: The spin-off series to the crime-thriller has been recently announced in its new teaser. - Watch

Money Heist Berlin: Spin-Off Series to The Crime-Thriller Announced in New Teaser - Watch

Money Heist Berlin: Money Heist spin-off sequel has finally arrived for the viewers. The crime-thriller series known for its exciting edge-of-the-seat thrills and the favourite The Professor character played by Alvaro Morte has always created a lot of buzz. From emotional to dark moments, Money Heist has always been a roller-coaster ride for binge-watchers. So, once again be ready to be transported to the world of white-collar crime, tension and dramedy. The heist series has also been in the trending searches on google, Facebook and twitter due to its memes. It has the largest number of memes and have always been appreciated by netizens. Now, the new season is all set to take place in Berlin as revealed by Netflix in the new announcement video. The spin-off is also exciting as the fan-favourite character Berlin’s life will be explored in depth this time.

Also Read:

CHECK OUT MONEY HEIST BERLIN’S VIRAL TEASER:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

You may like to read

MONEY HEIST BERLIN NARRATES THE FLASHBACK BEFORE SPAIN’S BIGGEST HEIST

The new show will focus on Berlin essayed by Pedro Alonso’s life who is the terminally ill grand larcenist, jewel thief and older brother of The Professor. Money Heist Berlin‘s story is set before the biggest heist Spain has ever seen. It will expand on the flashbacks from the previous seasons, as reported by Dark Horizons portal. The audiences will get to witness the stage of cracksman Berlin’s life when he had more empathy within himself. Money Heist Berlin was described by creator Alex Pina as “a trip through the golden age of the character, when he robbed around Europe crazy in love.” Since, Berlin had five wives, it is not yet been told on which romance the spin-off is going to reflect more.

Money Heist Berlin also stars also stars Michelle Jenner as Keila, Begona Vargas as Cameron, Julio Peña as Roi, Marcel Gonzalez as Jean, Tristan Ulloa as Damian, Yuri D. Brown as Bertrand, and Joel Sanchez as Bruce in crucial roles. The new series arrives in December 2023.

For more updates on Money Heist Berlin, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.