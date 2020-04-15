Money Heist has returned to Netflix on April 3 with its fourth season. The explosive Spanish series is among the most popular titles on Netflix. Also known as La Casa De Papel, has turned out to be one of the best originals by the streaming giant, Netflix. The show follows a gang of cons and robbers who are mentored by a mystery man, who addresses himself as the Professor. Also Read - Brazilian Football Superstar Neymar's Cameo in Money Heist: Here's All You Need to Know

In the fourth season of Money Heist, the story sees two drama-filled major heists. While the previous seasons ended at satisfying notes and cliff-hangers, season four upset many fans with its heart-breaking content.

Here is the list of who else will be in the show:

Ursula Corbero returns as narrator Silene Oliveira (Tokyo)

Itziar Ituno as Raquel Murillo (Lisbon),

Alvaro Morte as Salvador Martin (The Professor)

Jaime Lorente as Daniel Ramos (Denver)

Darko Peric as Yashin Dasayev (Helsinki)

Pedro Alonso as Andres de Fonollosa (Berlin)

Miguel Herran as Anibal Cortes (Rio)

Esther Acebo as Monica Gaztambide (Stockholm)

Mario de la Rosa as Suarez

Perhaps, there is bad news for the creators, the notorious site Tamilrockers has leaked the web series Money Heist 4. It has been leaked online and is available for free download in HD quality.

Tamilrockers also have all the domains, by banning them on the internet, they start taking a new domain every time and do piracy asap. However, this should be noted that every Friday Tamilrockers leak the films just a few hours after its release. Earlier, films such as Angrezi Medium, Street Dancer 3D, Panga, Chhapaak, Good Newwz, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Panipat, Commando 3, Hotel Mumbai, Pagalpanti, Hotel Mumbai, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh was also leaked by Tamilrockers.