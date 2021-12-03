Money Heist Season 5 Vol. 2 Leaked: The second part of the fifth season of the famous Netflix show Money Heist aka La Casa de Papel in Spanish has been released on Netflix. While it was one of the most awaited shows of the year, fans were super excited about it. However, hours after its release, the show has been leaked on various torrent sites. Yes, Money Heist 5 part 2 has become the latest target of piracy sites such including Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, and others on Day 1 of its release. Hours after the much-loved show was released, it has been leaked online. Reportedly, Money Heist Season 5 part 2 has been leaked in HD quality for free download. The leak of the movie is an issue of concern for the makers of the movie because it impacts their earnings.Also Read - Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Trailer Out: Here’s How Fans React to Epic And Tense Ending

There are 10 episodes in total in Season 5. The five-episode Vol. 1 was made available on Sept 3 and on December 3, Vol. 2 released. Created by Alex Pina and produced by Vancouver Media, the popular series stars Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Luka Peros as Marseille, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, and José Manuel Poga as Gandía. Also Read - Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Teaser Out: The End Is Coming On This Date - Bella Chillao

However, this is not the first time that a show has been leaked just hours after its release. Earlier, Money Heist season 5 volume 1 leaked online and films such as Shershaah, The Family Man 2, Sooryavanshi, also became the target of piracy sites. Also Read - ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ Fame Sahdev Dirdo Now Sings Money Heist Theme Song 'Bella Ciao' | Watch

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)