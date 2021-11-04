Money Heist 5 Part 2 Trailer is Out: Ahead of Money Heist season 5 La Casa De Papel’s part 2 release on Netflix, the makers released the trailer for the upcoming seasons on Wednesday, and as expected, it is loaded with intense action and epic ending. The massively popular Netflix crime-drama is just one month away from release, and expectations are only set to soar after watching the trailer of part 2. In one-minute-45 seconds long video, the gang and the Professor are shown at their most vulnerable phase. Replacing Tokyo as the narrator, Lisbon aka Raquel takes over – “You see the disappointed faces of people you failed.”Also Read - Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Teaser Out: The End Is Coming On This Date - Bella Chillao

The Professor is seen giving up and walking into the Bank of Spain himself. But is it really giving up? Sergio, who is the mastermind, always has a trick up his sleeve and has always preferred to play hide and seek with the police and negotiators has now taken things into his own hands. As the trailer describes it, “The world’s greatest heist comes to an end.” Also Read - ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ Fame Sahdev Dirdo Now Sings Money Heist Theme Song 'Bella Ciao' | Watch

As soon as the trailer was out, netizens couldn't control their excitement and shared their reaction on the Money Heist 5 part 2 trailer.

Check Money Heist Part 5 Vol. 2 Trailer:

The second part of the show’s final season will land on Netflix on December 3rd.