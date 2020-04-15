If you are a fan of Money Heist, then this Italian song Bella Ciao would have been one of your favorites. It’s the best in quarantine what the world was looking for. While you may have seen renditions of this song in multiple languages, but who knew Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana will hypnotize his fans by playing the Bella Ciao on the piano. Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana Condemns ‘Heinous Attacks on Cops And Security Personnel’ Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Since the lockdown has started, Ayushmann is leaving no stone unturned to amaze his fans with his talented skills. He has been polishing his piano playing skills amid the coronavirus lockdown and now he surprises all of us with this beautiful Bella Ciao rendition. Sharing the video on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “I want to be the professor. That’s why I’m wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao. 🎹 #MoneyHeist”. Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana Pens a Heartfelt Poem For COVID-19 Frontline Warriors Once Again

Watch the viral video of Ayaushmann here:

After sharing on social media, Ayushmann’s friends from Bollywood commented on the post. Rapper Badshah wrote, “Someone needs to do it and make me a part of it too”. Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Vvv Handsome”. Shilpa Shetty commented, “Binged on #moneyheist now bingeing on this.. Beautiful @ayushmannk 👏🏽” and Bhumi Pednekar liked the actor’s look, she wrote: “You are totally acing his look ☝🏻”.

Bella Ciao is theme song of world famous Spanish Netflix series, Money Heist (La Casa De Papel). Anyone familiar with Italian history knows the protest folk song – Bella Ciao. It was initially used by paddy field workers to protest conditions in the 19th century, it was rewritten and used for the Italian Resistance protesting Nazi Germans during World War 2.