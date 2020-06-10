The number of cases surrounding Coronavirus are increasing exponentially in the world. Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestant Monica Dogra and her mother are US citizens and live there. Her mother tested corona positive and recovered from the deadly disease. She recently narrated her mom’s suffering that went through to battle COVID-19 on Instagram. In the video, her mother also shared her experience and urged people to not take COVID-19 lightly. Also Read - ‘Wrongly Reported’: Mamata Banerjee Says She Never Called Shramik Trains 'Corona Express'

Monica's mom said, "First thing I would say, please don't take it lightly, always be watchful for the symptoms. This thing could be life-threatening". She contracted the virus in late February but the doctors said it's A-type flue. After five days, Monica's mom felt better and later, around May 21, she had 103 fever and started feeling lousy, very high fever, and had no energy. She could not breathe and was taken to the hospital. She tested positive for the coronavirus. She was then put in a quarantine room.

In the end, Monica said her mother felt like she went to death's door and returned.

Monica Dogra captioned the video as: “My mom’s COVID-19 survival story. We should add that at the end, she was taken off oxygen, her fever came down, and she was sent home from the hospital after ten days. She says it took about a month to get her strength back. She couldn’t walk, go up the steps at her house, take a shower, make food on her own once she went home. She had physical therapists coming home and nurses home for 3 weeks. So depending on a person’s access and privileges, recovery from Corona can be dicey. So stay home if you can! And remember that this is super real…. love to you all….”

The number of coronavirus cases in the world are 7155952 and 407302 death cases. In India, 276583 cases are registered and out of this, 135206 are recovered.