Monkey Man Trailer: Dev Patel’s Directorial Debut Is About Rage and Revenge, Fans Say ‘Cannot Wait to See This’

Taking place in India, the movie draws inspiration from the legend of Hanuman. Monkey Man is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 5.

Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to make her Hollywood debut. The actress will feature in one of the highly-anticipated films ‘Monkey Man‘. On Saturday, the makers of the action thriller Monkey Man released the trailer of the film. The over three-minute-long trailer opens with a man who is after a bunch of corrupt leaders who murdered his mother (Adithi Kalkunte) and continue to victimise the poor and powerless people. The lead in the film is portrayed by Dev Patel. The movie is inspired by the legend of Hanuman.

In the trailer, Dev’s character is portrayed as someone earning a living in an underground fight club, enduring beatings from renowned fighters for money. Wearing a gorilla mask during these bouts, the trailer provides insights into Dev’s childhood, depicting moments spent with his mother and the subsequent loss. As he matures, he seeks vengeance against those who deprived him of everything.

Take a look at the trailer here:



Sobhita Dhulipala’s Hollywood Debut

The movie will also feature Sobhita. With this, the actress will step into the glamorous world of Hollywood. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress on Friday announced her debut Hollywood film. Sharing the post, she wrote, “An absolute joy to share the trailer of my debut Hollywood film #MonkeyMan. Releasing 5th April across theatres globally.” Reacting to the post, Anurag Kashyap commented, “Looking super.” Adarsh Gourav said, “So so excited for this! Looks absolutely mental!!”

More About Monkey Man

Monkey Man is set to hit the big screens on April 5 across the world. The story has been helmed by Dev and the screenplay has been given by Paul Angunawela and John Collee. The movie will be released via Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw and its deal at Universal. Apart from Dev and Sobhita, the movie also features Makarand Deshpande, Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Adithi Kalkunte, and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Meanwhile, the official note of the film mentions, “Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meagre living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.”

