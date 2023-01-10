Moon Rise Song: Shehnaaz Gill – Guru Randhawa’s Hot Chemistry in New Music Video Creates Fireworks, Watch

Moon Rise Song: Punjabi and Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill and singer Guru Randhawa’s music video Mood Rise had been released on January 10, Tuesday. Shehnaaz and Guru are seen sizzling together in the hot romantic song as they create fireworks with their amazing chemistry. Moon Rise is a love ballad that has been shot on a beach and shows the many stages of love between the couple. The emotional and slow music is about love and letting loose. Shehnaaz looked hot in a red dress and Guru is an emotion that one cannot miss in the song.

Taking to Instagram, Guru Randhawa shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned,” #MoonRise Ft. @shehnaazgill is out now worldwide Show your love and support Pai gayian shamaan ne.” Penned and sung by Guru Randhawa, the song showcases romantic chemistry between Shehnaaz and the ‘Lahore’ singer. The song is a part of Guru’s music album ‘Man of the Moon’.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa’s romantic music video Moon Rise



Soon after Guru shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. ” Amazing song mesmerizingly beautiful Shehnaaz what an incredible picturization loved every second of this song ❤❤❤❤❤”, a fan commented. Another fan wrote, ” Shehnaaz will always be Shehnaaz no matter it’s Actor Shehnaaz, Singer Shehnaaz, or Shenaaz the Showstopper nd that’s her beauty 💕”

The audio version of the song that was released last year received immense love from the listeners and now with the music video is out, the biggest highlight is unquestionably the electric and playful chemistry between Guru and Shehnaaz.

On the work front, Shehnaaz will be next seen in the family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan and in an upcoming comedy film 100% opposite Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham and Nora Fatehi. On the other hand, Guru Randhawa is all set to make his acting debut alongside actor Anupam Kher with an upcoming comedy film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay.