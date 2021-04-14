Mortal Kombat Leaked Online: American martial arts fantasy film Mortal Kombat has been released abroad on April 8, 2021. In the USA and India, the Lewis Tan and Jessica McNamee starrer will release on April 23, 2021. Ahead of the release, Mortal Kombat has been leaked online. The film has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others. Mortal Kombat has leaked online in full HD quality. The leak is an issue of concern for the makers as it may affect the box office collection. Also Read - Karnan Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

The Simon McQuoid directorial is based on the video game franchise of the same name created by Ed Boon and John Tobias, serving as a reboot to the Mortal Kombat film series. The film stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada in lead roles. Also Read - Vakeel Saab Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Mortal Kombat was originally going to be released on March 5, 2021, before being moved up to January 15, 2021. In November 2020, producer Todd Garner confirmed that the film would be delayed until theaters are reopened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - The Big Bull Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Vakeel Saab, The Big Bull, Joji, Rang De, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mumbai Saaga, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK, Laxmii, Ashram 2, Ludo, Chhalaang, Dark, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Illegal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)