Mumbai: Shaheer Sheikh lost her father due to covid on January 19 in Kashmir. It’s been a week to his death and the actor doesn’t feel strong enough to bear his loss. He took to social media to pen an emotional note for his father. Calling himself blessed, Shaheer remembered how his father was an incredible soul with the greatness. It has been a painful phase of his life and his father’s death has left a void in his life. “There is greatness in patience, kindness and humility…There is happiness in giving to others…And there is peace in honesty…If there was ever a manual on the most incredible person, my dad was it. To lose him, to watch him go away has been the most painful phase of my life. He has left a void.”Also Read - Hina Khan Wishes Strength To Shaheer Sheikh For Losing Father, Says 'I Have Been Through This'

Shaheer further wrote, “In my heart. In my life. But before that, he has filled my life with meaning and purpose. He has filled it with so much love and compassion, that I don’t think there is any space for resentment. I’ve been blessed to watch the glorious life he lived, to witness the love he gave to one and all, to see the respect he had for everyone big or small. There is no goodbye here papa, because a part of you will always live on in me. Thank you for choosing me to be your son. There can be no bigger honor. #loveYouPapa.” Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh’s Father Dies Due to COVID-19 Infection, Aly Goni Mourns

With a long note, Shaheer shared some adorable throwback pictures of his father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Shaheer’s father passed away after contracting Covid-19. He was hospitalised and put on ventilator. On January 18, Sheikh took to Twitter to request his fans to pray for his father who was in a critical condition.

May his soul rest in peace.