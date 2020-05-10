Actor Kangana Ranaut penned a sweet poem on Mother’s Day. The actor’s team made a beautiful post on its official Instagram account mentioning her tribute to her mother Asha Ranaut. In the poem, Kangana writes about the journey of a person from being inside a mother’s womb to having his own life. She tells her mother: ‘I am your longing for life…’ and highlights the love and warmth of a mother’s womb. She also writes: “You breathed to give me life, you ate to give me blood.” Also Read - Mother's Day 2020: Google's Interactive Doodle Goes All Crafty, Allows You to Make Virtual Card And Mail it to Mommy

Kangana’s words are for all who wants to honour moms and thank them for their unconditional love and care. Every mom keeps her kids above them and Mother’s Day is just to make her feel special for all the unimaginable sacrifices she makes and the selfless life she lives. What Kangana writes echoes the feelings of all of us. Here’s the entire poem: Also Read - Mother's Day 2020 Movies: 10 Feel-Good Bollywood Films to Help Your Mom Unwind And Have Some Peace

Kangana has always been vocal about her struggles as well as the struggles of her family, especially her mother. In an interview earlier, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel has elaborated on how their mother led the life of a warrior. She once revealed that their mother had to bear with their father’s drinking problems and the elder daughter who was attacked by acid at a young age. Rangoli mentioned Kangana and said their mother also had to see her second daughter fighting bullies and harassment in the movie industry. Adding to that was the pressure of living in a joint family and dealing with property issues and poverty.