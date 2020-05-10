Mother’s Day 2020: India is celebrating Mother’s Day amid lockdown. It’s neither advisable nor required to step out of your abode to celebrate the special day. Even while sitting at home, you can find ample ways to make the day special for you dear mom. While you can check out our lifestyle section to know about the quick recipes you can use to make some easy lip-smacking delicacies for your mother, here’s another interesting activity that will make the day exciting for your mom. In fact, it will also make your bond with your mother grow deeper. Also Read - Sadhguru's Message on Mother's Day: Beauty of Motherhood is in Inclusion | WATCH

All you have to do is to set the place, take out your popcorn tubs and be ready to sit in front of the screen for the next three hours (or less). We have compiled you a list of 10 Hindi movies that you can enjoy with your mom and we bet she will certainly feel livelier and happier after the activity. A really amazing fact about this list is that it doesn’t carry any name that you can associate with usual overdramatic Bollywood movies that are filled with ‘maa tera beta aa gaya’-like heavy dialogues. These movies are light and give feel-good vibes. Some of them are important films that talk about equality and give a perspective about relationships in a better sense. Check out this list: Also Read - Happy Mother's Day 2020: Best DIY Gifting Options For Your Mom to Make Her Feel Special Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

English Vinglish (2012) Also Read - Happy Mother's Day 2020: TikTokers Honour Their Moms with Special TikTok Videos | Watch







This beautiful film is the story of a mother who explores her confidence and learns to speak English. While her niece helps her in doing something which not many Indian women of her age are expected to do, it’s her husband and kids who humiliate them. But, the film teaches you the value of relationships and the importance of having faith in your capabilities. Starring Sridevi, English Vinglish is top on our list and should be on top of yours too if you haven’t watched this film yet.

Thappad (2019)

Among the ‘important’ films that we have listed here, this Taapsee Pannu starrer really needs to be watched if you have not already. The film talks about domestic violence and how even one ‘thappad‘ counts as abuse. Director Anubhav Sinha has unfolded many layers of a marital relationship silently in this film and your mom would love to see such a nuanced film.

Khoobsurat (2014)

This one is an absolutely feel-good movie. It’s a colourful story that also shows two strikingly opposite mom figures – one played by Ratna Pathak Shah and another one by Kirron Kher. While one is totally bindaas, asks her daughter to address her by name, the other one is a perfectionist. How the love story of their kids blooms and how that brings a smile on the faces is the beauty of this film. Also, the film features Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

Baghban (2003)

The movie is totally about teaching parents to not let their kids dictate their lives. Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini play a senior couple who are separated by their kids but eventually they decide to not allow their kids to take away their happiness from them. If your mom is someone who’s big on emotional movies, Baghban is your pick this Mother’s Day.

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Now, this is a stylish film with all popular mainstream actors. On the surface, it’s all about a rich family on a vacation to Europe in their private cruise with some friends and friends of friends. But, if you look closely, you’ll realise there’s more to it and once you see that, you will be surprised and enlightened in an impressive way. Watch it for Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma’s romance, Priyanka Chopra‘s fight for equal rights as a woman, and Aamir Khan‘s voice-over among other things.

Life In A… Metro (2007)

A slice of life film, this Anurag Basu directorial is made on the lines of Hollywood films that talk about life, love, relationships, aspirations, and choices. It shows four couples, some lovable performances, and absolutely beautiful music. Let your mom watch this for late actor Irrfan Khan riding a horse!

Badhaai Ho (2018)

One of the most loved movies starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Badhaai Ho shows how a young man’s life turns upside down when he gets to know that his mother is pregnant. Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao give some amazing performances. The film is laced with humour and emotions… a total family entertainer!

Hindi Medium (2017)

Every day is a good day to watch any film starring Irrfan Khan. The man might have gone too early in his life but he has left a legacy of films which is unparalleled and can make any day a special day. For Mother’s Day, tune into Irrfan’s Hindi Medium that released in the year 2017 and talked about basic problems with our education system and class difference.

Qarib Qarib Single (2017)

This one is quite an underrated film but totally beautiful. If your mom loves to watch the kind of cinema where there are no six-pack abs, no fantasy, flying cars, swanky bungalows, or over-the-top romance, Qarib Qarib Single is your pick. Starring Parvathy Thiruvothu opposite Irrfan, the film is a love story but unlike any that you would have seen so far.

Now, hop onto your comfortable couch, switch off the lights, and celebrate Mother’s Day by watching any of these beautiful movies with your mom. Wish her from our side too… happy mother’s day!