Mother's Day 2022: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt who recently got married to Ranbir Kapoor, wished her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and mother Soni Razdan on Mother's Day. Alia has the cutest picture to post on Mother's day for both her moms. The Gangubai Kathiawadi shared a picture of them from her wedding reception where she was seen all smiles. Alia looked like a doll in a silver dress, mehendi on her hands and amped her look with complementing heels. Soni and Neetu looked gorgeous in black shimmery outfits. Alia captioned the cutest post as, "My beautiful beautiful mothers 💛💜 Happy Mothers Day – ALL DAY EVERYDAY!"

Neetu Kapoor commented on the picture and called Alia as 'Ala'. She wrote, "Love You Ala with heart emoji". Soni Razdan, on the other hand wrote, "Happy to be your mommy too love you ❤️❤️❤️".

Alia Bhatt’s beautiful Mother’s Day post for Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding reception took place on April 16 and was graced by the who's who of B-Town. Families and close friends of the couple including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, Karan Johar, Luv Ranjan with wife, Pritam, Rohit Dhawan with wife, and others attended the party.

Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Brahmastra. Ranbir has Shamshera, Animal and an untitled Luv Ranjan film in pipeline. Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, her Hollywood debut film and Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty. She also has Darlings.