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Mothers Day 2026: Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani, Bollywood actresses set to celebrate their first Mothers Day

Mother’s Day 2026: Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani, Bollywood actresses set to celebrate their first Mother’s Day

Mother's Day 2026: Here, we take you through the list of stunning Bollywood actresses who are going to celebrate their first Mother's Day with their little munchkins.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (Images: Instagram)

Mother’s Day 2026: The glow of being new moms is quite evident on the faces of many actresses in Bollywood. This year, many actresses will celebrate Mother’s Day with their toddlers for the first time. The fans are widely anticipating the pictures of the new mothers on the day. From Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani, we take you through some actresses who will celebrate a special day for the first time.

When is Mother’s Day 2026?

Mother’s Day 2026 is on May 10, 2026. The special day is celebrated to mark gratitude and adoration for mothers. Typically, children often present Mother’s Day cards with special Mother’s Day quotes to show love.

Katrina Kaif

The heart of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif, along with husband Vicky Kaushal, welcomed her son on November 7, 2025. The name of the couple’s child is Vihaan, which means ‘ray of light’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

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The new mom of Bollywood will experience the day as a mother for the first time.

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Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra got married on February 7, 2023. The couple welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, on July 15, 2025. The meaning of ‘Saraayah’ is God’s princess, as suggested by the reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The actress shared some pictures from her recent vacation on Instagram with husband Siddharth Malhotra and daughter Saraayah. The pictures explain her excitement about being a new mom quite well.

Sshura Khan

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan married on December 24, 2023. The couple welcomed their daughter, Sipaara Khan, in October 2025. Sshura is another mother who will celebrate the occasion for the first time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sshura Khan (@sshurakhan)

Parineeti Chopra

The actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chaddha welcomed their son, Neer, on October 19, 2025. This means that Chopra is another actress who would celebrate Mother’s Day on May 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

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Malvika Raaj

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga welcomed their baby girl on August 23, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malvika Raaj Bagga (@malvikaraaj)

Many adorable couples in Bollywood, like Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, became parents earlier. However, this will not be the first time they would celebrate the special day.

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