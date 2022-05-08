Kajal Aggarwal Posts Cute Picture With Son: Actor Kajal Aggarwal had a surprise for her fans on Mother’s Day. The actor posted an adorable picture with her newborn Neil along with a special heartfelt message. The actor turned mom took to Instagram to share a picture hugging Neil along with a sweet post on motherhood and parent-child bond. Check out this post by Kajal on her Instagram handle:Also Read - Zee Theatre Honors Unconventional Mothers With Stories to Celebrate Their Humanity

Mother's Day 2022 Special | Sheeba Chaddha on Breaking Stereotypes Around Motherhood

Kajal Pens an Emotional Post For First-Born!

Kajal wrote a long note addressed to her first-born about how special he is to her. The Acharya actor shared a picture of herself lying on her back, holding Neil close to her body in her arms. While the baby’s face is not visible, Kajal can be seen smiling with her eyes closed. The actor wore a blue-printed ensemble in the picture. She captioned her post as, “My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body.” Also Read - Mother's Day 2022 Special | Seema Pahwa on Giving Sex Education to Kids, And The Changing Image of Bollywood Mom

Kajal Has a Special Wish For Neil!

Kajal confessed motherhood being a scary thing and expressed gratitude to Neil for the first time experience. She wrote, “There is no one else who could have done it. God chose you, my little prince.” The actor ended her long post by wishing Neil becomes a strong, compassionate and patient human when he grows up. Kajal stated, “I already see so much of this in you, and it makes me so proud to call you mine! You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one. Don’t you ever forget that.” Check out the adorable reactions on Kajal’s post:

Fans and celebs showered love on Kajal’s post. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Absolutely beautiful my love ❤️.” Hansika Motwani commented, “Aww❤️.”

Kajal is married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu. On April Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal confirmed the news about Neil’s birth on social media.

