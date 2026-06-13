Mouni Roy addresses rumours questioning her sexual orientation following separation from Suraj Nambiar, says ‘Girlfriends are ….’

Mouni Roy breaks her silence on rumors questioning her sexual orientation following her divorce. Scroll down to read what she shared about the rumours to shut trolls.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/mouni-roy-addresses-rumours-questioning-her-sexual-orientation-following-separation-from-suraj-nambiar-says-girlfriends-are-8445596/ Copy

Mouni Roy (PC: Instagram)

Mouni Roy has finally spoken out about the rumours surrounding her sexual orientation, putting an end to weeks of speculation on social media. The actress, who has recently been in the headlines after her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar, addressed the gossip directly and urged people not to make assumptions about her personal life. The rumours gained momentum after online discussions linked Mouni’s close friendship with actress Disha Patani to speculation about her sexuality. As conversations spread across social media platforms, the actress decided to respond publicly and clarify her stance.

Mouni Roy shuts down trolls, addresses rumours about her sexual orientation

In a recent interview with Monika Sharma on her YouTube channel, Mouni Roy clears the air about her sexual orientation. During that conversation Mouni was asked about her recent ongoing rumour, to which the actor replied, “Oh, that I am gay.” Speaking candidly about the online chatter, she said that the rumours were untrue and expressed disappointment over the assumptions being made about her personal life. The actress stated that she feels fortunate to have a strong support system of family and friends around her during a challenging period. She said, “I feel very lucky that I have always had friends and family who have stood by me like a rock.” She further shared, “I have always had great girlfriends to support me. They have been there through my good, bad, and ugly phases. It is very important to have women like that in your life — the ones who uplift you. My girlfriends are the best. Girls today should focus on financial and emotional stability. You have to be emotionally and financially independent.”

The actress explained that she has always been vocal about the importance of having a close circle of female friends who support her through different phases of life. According to Mouni, her girlfriends have been a constant source of strength, encouragement, and comfort.

Social media speculation grew after separation reports

This speculation emerged amid reports about Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s separation. Public attention intensified after fans noticed changes on social media, including reports that the former couple had unfollowed each other. This led to several theories and rumours, many of which spread rapidly without any confirmation.

Mouni Roy’s separation with Suraj Nambiar

Actress Mouni Roy and businessman Suraj Nambiar announced their separation in May 2026. The couple, who tied the knot in January 2022, have often shared glimpses of their life together on social media. Following their separation, they released a joint statement requesting privacy, and Suraj later debunked false rumours regarding hefty alimony, disputes, and third-party involvement.

While addressing the rumours, Mouni also spoke about the importance of having supportive people around during difficult times. She credited her close friends and family for standing by her and helping her stay positive despite public scrutiny.