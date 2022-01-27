Mouni Roy -Suraj Nambiar Wedding Photos: Bollywood and TV actor Mouni Roy is married to Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27 with the presence of close family members and friends from the industry. We have got our hands on the photos and we it’s a beautiful South Indian ceremony that was performed by Mouni and Suraj. Meet Brothers Manmeet took to social media to share the first look of Mouni Roy as a Mallu bride and her look in a traditional white and red saree with temple jwellery to our breath away. Mouni wore a gorgeous saree and tied with oxidised gold kamar band. “The south Indian bride😍 @imouniroy @nambiar13 #bride #wedding #sister #love”, wrote Meet Bros Manmeet.Also Read - Mouni Roy in Red Suit, Suraj Nambiar in White Kurta, This Mushy Picture Speaks Volumes of Love

On the other hand, groom Suraj Nambiar wore a golden kurta with white traditional dhoti and both of them looked amazing together. Pictures from the ceremony here.

Have a look at Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s Malayali wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lovertasus_album (@tasulovesmou.r)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lovertasus_album (@tasulovesmou.r)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

The Bengali wedding will take place later in the day. Watch this space for more updates on Mouni Roy’s wedding