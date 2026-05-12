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Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar head for divorce? Couple delete latest pics, unfollow each other on Instagram

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar head for divorce? Couple delete latest pics, unfollow each other on Instagram

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot on January 27, 2022 in Goa. There are speculaions on the internet that the couple are heading for divorce.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar (PC: Instagram)

Rumours surrounding the relationship of Mouni Roy and her businessman husband Suraj Nambiar, are currently making headlines on social media. Speculation about a possible separation began after fans noticed that the couple had reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. Social media users also pointed out that Mouni and Suraj have not shared any recent pictures for quite some time. Adding fuel to the rumours, fans noticed that several photos featuring Suraj were no longer visible on Mouni’s Instagram profile. The couple, who once frequently shared romantic vacation moments online, have now remained silent amid the ongoing buzz, leaving fans curious about the status of their relationship.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s fairytale wedding in Goa

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot on January 27, 2022. Photos from their grand destination wedding in Goa went viral for days. The wedding was notable for honoring both Bengali and Malayali traditions. Many prominent figures from the Bollywood and television industries attended the ceremony. Their chemistry at the time made it seem as though they were made for each other.

How did Mouni Roy and Suraj meet?

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s love story is no less than a film script. It is said that the two first met during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dubai in 2019. Initially, they kept their relationship a secret. After nearly two years of dating, when their relationship became public, Mouni shared the happy news of her marriage with her fans. After their marriage, Mouni was often seen with Suraj on foreign trips and at various events.

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What are netizens saying about Mouni and Suraj?

While some social media users suggest that this may be a technical glitch or a privacy concern, a significant number believe that the rift between the two has escalated to the point where they have unfollowed each other. Surprisingly, despite the widespread discussion, neither Mouni Roy nor Suraj Nambiar has issued a statement. Everyone is now awaiting an official statement from both parties.

#Mouniroy & her husband unfollowed each other on Instagram — She Writes (@SheThinksz) May 11, 2026

Divorce loading!!!#MouniRoy unfollowed his husband sooraj Nambiar on Instagram.#DishaPatani and Mouni may get married soon?? pic.twitter.com/clNoVmKKwP — Mr SP (@Lonely_prabh) May 11, 2026



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On the work front, Mouni Roy began her career with the TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, but she gained real recognition from the serial Naagin. She later made her Bollywood debut with the film Gold opposite Akshay Kumar. A few years ago, she also won hearts with her role as the villain Junoon in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

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