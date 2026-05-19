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Mouni Roy arrives at Cannes Film Festival 2026 after announcing separation from Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy arrives at Cannes Film Festival 2026 after announcing separation from Suraj Nambiar

Actress Mouni Roy will attend the Marche du Film for the showcase of her upcoming film Bombay Stories at Cannes Film Festival 2026.

Mouni Roy at Cannes 2026 (PC-Instagram)

Mouni Roy, who confirmed her separation from Suraj Nambiar on May 19, recently shared glimpses from her “chaotic” time at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress posted a series of pictures from the balcony of her room at the French Riviera, where she was seen sporting a stylish monochrome outfit paired with a trench coat and knee-length boots. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Mouni captioned the post, “Cannes & Chaos! Bonjour x.” She will attend the Marche du Film for the showcase of her upcoming film Bombay Stories. This is not Mouni’s first appearance at Cannes. She had made her debut at the prestigious film festival in 2023. Meanwhile, the actress has also been making headlines recently due to her divorce from Suraj Nambiar.

Joining Mouni Roy at the event was her co-star Anupria Goenka. Mouni’s elegant monochrome look quickly grabbed the attention of fashion enthusiasts online.

What happened between Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar?

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have officially confirmed their separation after nearly four years of marriage. The couple released a joint statement saying they had decided to part ways amicably and requested privacy during this phase. Rumours about trouble in their marriage began after fans noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram and stopped appearing together publicly. Reports also claimed they had been living separately for some time, though neither of them initially addressed the speculation. On May 14, they took to their respective Instagram handles to announce separation.

“We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention being given to our personal lives by certain sections of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably,” the statement read.

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Also Read: Mouni Roy’s separated husband Suraj Nambiar clears air, says ‘no alimony, no third party involved’

“Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives through the circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship.” The statement further added, “After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding. At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately.”

Also Read: Mouni Roy rushes into Mumbai airport, skips paparazzi amid separation with Suraj Nambiar – Watch video

“We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in the times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time.” In the caption, the duo also “humbly” requested people to “give us privacy and dignity and not spread false stories about me or Suraj.” “Expecting all of you to give us privacy during these difficult times. A humble request to all media houses to please stop. Love.”

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