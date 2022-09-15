Mouni Roy Opens up on ‘Overshadowing’ Ranbir-Alia: Mouni Roy, who plays the antagonist Junoon in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra finally reacted to the save reviews on her performance. Her dark-character in the fantasy-drama was hailed by the audiences at par with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. A certain section of fans even felt that Mouni steals the show in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva with her convincing portrayal. In a recent interview the actor responded to all the laurels coming her way. An elated Mouni spoke about her excitement on working with Ranbir-Alia and the comparisons by fans.Also Read - Ayan Mukerji Appeals to Those Supporting Boycott Brahmastra Trend, Says, 'Come And Watch The Film'

MOUNI ROY CALLS RANBIR AND ALIA DEDICATED ACTORS

The actor, in her recent interview with Pinkvilla stated that, "I am the biggest Ranbir-Alia fan. The biggest. It was an absolute pleasure working with the two of them. No, I cannot even imagine a thought like that, to be honest." Mouni told that she cannot think of comparing herself with Ranbir and Alia and called them 'great, humble, kind, nice human beings'. She continued praising her co-stars and pointed out, "They are so dedicated. They wouldn't leave the set, they were always present — for all the markings, for all the rehearsals, for all the lighting."

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in stellar roles. The film also has an extended cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as Vanarastra.

