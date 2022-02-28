Actress Mouni Roy, known for her roles in shows like Naagin and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, married Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in a dreamy wedding ceremo0ny on January 27. The couple is now celebrating their one-month anniversary. On the occasion, Mouni took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from various ceremonies. Mouni and Suraj look madly in love in the breathtaking pics. Take a look below:Also Read - Mouni Roy’s Special Valentine’s Day Post Is Not For Her Husband But For...

While the Naagin actress can be seen dressed in beautiful ethnic bridal wear, Suraj looks dashing as ever in a blue sherwaani. Mouni captioned the post, “How do I love you? Oh, this way and that way. Oh, happily. Perhaps I may elaborate by demonstration? Like this, and like this and no more words now…” and also added, “A month”. Also Read - From Mouni Roy’s Entry Into New House to Playing Fish The Ring With Suraj Nambiar, Watch Videos From Grah Pravesh Ceremony

On the occasion of their one month anniversary, Suraj and Mouni performed aarti on mata ki chowki. The aarti was held at Mouni’s Bengaluru house and was shared by a series of fanpages on Instagram. In the video, Mouni can also be seen conversing with her mother-in-law. In another picture she can be seen posing for the shutterbugs with her husband. Check out the images below:

