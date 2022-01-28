Mouni Roy’s Dance On Top Of Bar Counter From Wedding After-Party Goes Viral- Watch

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar’s Wedding After-Party: Bollywood and TV actor Mouni Roy has been making headlines for her wedding with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar. After two wedding ceremonies in Malayali and Bengali on January 27, 2022, Mouni and Suraj’s friends had a bash in after-party in the same hotel in Goa. Mouni’s video with her girlfriends have gone viral where she is seen in a black-white easy breezy dress with shakha pola (traditional Bengali bangles in red and white colour) on her hands, grooving at the top of bar counter to the tunes of Imran Khan’s Amplifier (2009).Also Read - From Dreamy Bridal Entry to Exchanging Rings, Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar’s Official Wedding Video is No Less Than a Fairy Tale- Watch

Watch the viral video of Mouni Roy dancing at after-party:

For the Malayali wedding, Mouni opted for traditional south Indian jewellery. The Naagin actor picked statement temple jewellery to complement her white and red border silk sari. She was seen wearing a kanti-style necklace featuring an eye-catching gold pendant, matching jhumkas, kadas and a mathapati. She topped it up with subtle makeup and gajra in her hair. On the other hand, Suraj wore a golden kurta with white dhoti pants to compliment the actor.

For the Bengali wedding, Mouni wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga with a double organza dupatta, handmade kiran and ‘ayushmati bhava’ written on the edge. The Gold actor teamed up her bridal lehenga with statement uncut diamond bridal jewellery. Mouni gave homage to her Bengali roots by adding shakha pola to the stack of her statement kundan bangles.