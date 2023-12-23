Home

Mouni Roy-Disha Patani Turn Water Babies in Animal Print Bikini, Shed Major BFF Vacay Goals- See Latest PICS

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani looked hot in animal print bikini as they enjoy beach vacation together. Take a look at the pictures below.

It’s a vacation time for Mouni Roy and Disha Patani. Away from the frenetic chaos, both the stunning actresses have decided to take some time off and enjoy a beach vacation. The duo has been setting significant BFF goals during their vacation, and fans simply can’t get enough of their camaraderie. Also, the actresses made sure that they kept fans updated about their trip.

Taking to Instagram, Mouni dropped a bunch of pictures featuring Disha Patani. Both the ladies are looking drop-dead gorgeous in the pictures. Sharing the photo, Mouni wrote the caption as “‘Doing deadly justice to a girls trip.” From taking mirror selfies to exploring the beach, both Mouni and Disha seem to enjoy every bit of their vacation.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)



Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, who developed a strong friendship during Akshay Kumar’s The Entertainers North America tour earlier this year, consistently charm fans with their unmistakable camaraderie. The dynamic duo is frequently spotted enjoying each other’s company.

After the tour, the duo are often seen hanging out together. Earlier as well, Mouni dropped a bunch of pictures of herself and Disha and wrote, “Of sonnets & sunsets…”. In the pictures, the actresses were seen twinning and winning in white mini-dresses. They appeared as a picturesque sight, basking in the sunlight. The pair also captured the moment with a cheerful selfie.

Coming to Disha Patani’s work front, the actress will be next seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s action drama Yodha, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Disha will also feature in Nag Ashwin’s action drama Kalki 2898-AD where she will share the screen with Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amitabh Bachchan.

On the other hand, Mouni Roy will be next seen in the highly anticipated crime mystery film Penthouse alongside Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal. Additionally, the Naagin actress will also be working with Devang Bhavsar for his comedy thriller, Blackout, where she will share the screen with Sunil Grover and actor Vikrant Massey.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.