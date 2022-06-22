Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy recently treated her fans with some loved-up pictures with her husband Suraj Nambiar. In the photos, Mouni and Suraj can be seen twinning in white as the couple posed for some romantic poses. Mouni looked pretty as always in her white oversized t-shirt with black pants, Suraj on the other hand opted for an off-white t-shirt with black pants. Sharing the post, the Naagin actress just added an emoji of infinity.Also Read - Brahmastra Trailer Goes Viral Again as Fans Spot Deepika Padukone, What Do You Think?

Check out Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy got married to her longtime Dubai based businessman beau Suraj Nambiar and is enjoying marital bliss. The actress often gives a sneak peek of her married life to fans on social media.

Recently, the actress left her fans jaw-dropped posing in a classy nude gown, her stylish strappy number featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Mouni completed her look with a pair of stilettoes. For makeup, she opted for contoured cheeks, winged eyeliner and a dash of nude shade on her lips. With her hair styled in waves, she looked every bit fantastic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)



On the work front, Mouni is currently seen on kids’ dance reality show DID Li’l Masters 5 as one of the judges. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The movie will be released in theatres on September 9, 2022 .