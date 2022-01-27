Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Mouni Roy has shared first photo with her groom-to-be Suraj Nambiar on Instagram and it just speaks volumes of love. The Gold actor took to her social media account a few hours before her wedding. In the pic from one of the ceremonies, Mouni looked gorgeous in a red colour suit with dupatta taken over the shoulder covering half of her hair. Suraj looked classy in a traditional white kurta. The soon to be married couple posed in front of the pool where all the wedding festivities are taking place. Mouni and Suraj will tie the knot today, January 26 in the presence of their close friends and family. It has been reported that the duo will perform wedding rituals in Malayali and Bengali.Also Read - Mouni Roy - Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Couple to Marry As Per Malayali And Bengali Rituals

The post has gone viral and has been receiving all the love. Mandira Bedi wrote “God bless you Mon and Suraj. Love you both so much.” Neeti Mohan Congratulated the couple while celebrities including Disha Parmer, Arjun Bijlani, Mrunal Thakur, Pragya Kapoor, among other dropped heart emojis. One of the fans wrote, “Awwwwww finally ❤️❤️mera chanda Aur suraj”. Also Read - Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's Dance on ‘Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali', Mandira Bedi Shakes Leg on 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' | Watch Videos

On January 26, Mouni and Suraj celebrated Haldi and Mehendi together. They were dressed in all white for haldi ceremony, later on Mouni changed and wore yellow for Mehendi.

