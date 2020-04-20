Actor Mouni Roy has set her fans’ heart aflutter with her latest look from magazine’s photoshoot and our lockdown couldn’t get any better. Taking to Instagram, she shared her pictures in gorgeous wedding outfits and we are left smitten by her look. In the first picture, she can be seen dressed in a purple-coloured lehenga teamed up with a pearl choker, subtle makeup and smokey eyes. With hair styled in a bun, she looks beautiful, as always. Also Read - Mouni Roy Shares Verses From Bhagavad Gita as She Tries to Apply Them During Coronavirus Lockdown

Giving credit to people behind her look, she wrote, “#WeddingVows Apr’20 Magazine: @WeddingVows.in Produced by: @Maximus_Collabs_ CEO-WV : @itsme_daksh Photographer: @Kadamajay Styled by: @Shnoy09 Designer @Renu_Dadlani Jewellery : @Shilpaagarwal_efx Makeup: @Mukeshpatilmakeup Hair: @HairbyShardajadhav Location Partner: @SinCityIndia Media Director: @Raindropalterego Team Wedding Vows: @NadiiaaMalik.” (sic) Also Read - Mouni Roy Goes Bold in Hot Blue Bikini as She Flaunts Her Perfect Washboard Abs, Throwback Pictures go Viral

In the second picture, she looks breathtaking in off-shoulder pastel green blouse teamed up with matching lehenga. For the glam, she opted for perfect makeup, smokey eyes, rosy cheeks, a dash of lipstick and hair styled in a bun and a stunning necklace.



In the last picture, she can be seen clad in a gorgeous heavily embroidered red bridal lehenga teamed up with huge maang tikka and dewy makeup.



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mouni is gearing up to play the antagonist in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which is slated to release on December 08, 2020. In one of the interviews, Mouni Roy told that Ayan Mukerji knows a lot about a lot of things. “Obviously, the whole world knows that Ayan is a super little director and he is a brilliant person. Once anyone who has sat down with him knows that he has a beautiful mind”, she added. She further expressed her gratitude towards him for casting her in the dream project