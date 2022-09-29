Mouni Roy Birthday Bash: Bollywood and TV actress Mouni Roy turns 37-year-old on Saturday and her glamorous birthday pictures have gone viral on social media. We have seen Mouni slaying the red carpet in hot looks. But, on her birthday, the actress looked sizzling hot in a white micro mini dress that had a sexy plunging neckline. The tube dress had thread and beads work which looked stunning on the actress. Setting the internet ablaze yet again, Mouni Roy looked every bit of a glam girl in a sultry strapless number.Also Read - Mouni Roy Breaks Silence on People Saying She 'Overshadowed' Ranbir-Alia in Brahmastra, Here's What She Said

On her special day, Mouni looked gorgeous in her birthday fit which was all about embellishments and bling. She completed the look with white high heels. She teamed it with statement diamonds and ditched a heavy-duty look.

MOUNI ROY’S STUNNING HOT BIRTHDAY LOOK

Mouni Roy owned every bit of er outfit and nobody could have slayed like she has in this mini dress. Isn't she looking stunning?