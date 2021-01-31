In Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode on January 31, 2021, Mouni Roy will be seen entering the reality game show and play some fun games with the contestants. As Mouni Roy pays a visit, Salman Khan will be seen having a lot of fun with her on the sets. A promotional video has been shared the channel where Mouni and Salman are seen grooving to the actor’s song Aithey Aa from the movie Bharat. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Audience Not Happy With Salman Khan, Troll Him For Supporting Rakhi Sawant

In a promotional video for Sunday's episode, Mouni and Salman are seen grooving to his hit song. Mouni rocks her look as she dazzles in a sequin shining saree. On the other hand, Salman Khan looks dapper in black shirt and brown suit. Mouni makes Salman do thumkas and they both dance together on the sets of BB14. Later, Mouni is also seen conducting a task where the contestants are punished for their lies.

The promo video gives a glimpse of the task where Aly Goni and Devoleena Bhattacharjee act as interviewers during a task, and ask Rubina, “Apne media se baatcheet ke dauran kaha ki Salman Khan Eijaz Khan ko support karte hain (You claimed during the media interaction that Salman supports Eijaz).” Rubina takes no time and says, “Of course!”

Salman Khan will talk about evictions and nominations in Sunday’s episode. “Vikas apne jeeta tha ek joker card. Joker card se aap zarur bach jaenge, apko fayda hoga lekin kisi aur ko nuksaan. Aapke paas do minute ka samay hai, soch samajh k faisla kar lena”, Salman will say this to Vikas. However, a report from the Khabri says that Vikas will be evicted from the show. The Khabri tweeted, “Guys it’s Exclusive and Confirmed #VikasGupta Is Eliminated from The House Smiling face with smiling eyes. (sic)”.