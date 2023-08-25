Home

Entertainment

‘Uff’! Mouni Roy Maximises Temperature in Hot Grey Bikini – See Sexy Photos

‘Uff’! Mouni Roy Maximises Temperature in Hot Grey Bikini – See Sexy Photos

Mouni Roy looks drop-dead-gorgeous and spectacular in bold grey bikini from her throwback vacation photos. - See Pics

'Uff'! Mouni Roy Maximises Temperature in Hot Grey Bikini - See Sexy Photos

Mouni Roy Maximises Temperature in Hot Grey Bikini: Mouni Roy is known for being an avid traveller as she often shares her holiday pictures on social media. The actress is fond of beach vacations and also posts throwback photos on her Instagram handle. Mouni is also very particular about her health and fitness. Her regime involves dance, Pilates, weight training, stretching exercises and Yoga and meditation. The dedication and disciplined routine reflect in her toned bod as she poses in sizzling beachwear while sharing her pics and reels. Her friends and fans reacted to her recent post and lauded her look.

Trending Now

MOUNI ROY SHARES STUNNING THROWBACK VACATION PICTURES:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

MOUNI ROY STUNS IN BOLD GREY BIKINI

Mouni posed three bikini pictures on Instagram as she looks captivating and alluring. The Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actress donned a smoking hot grey bikini. In the first picture she flaunts her hourglass figure in the bold grey bikini while chilling at the beach with a book by her side. In second photo Mouni lies down while thinking about something. While in the third pic the actress is seen wearing a matching sarong. She captioned her post as, “Currently dreaming..” Her bestie Disha Patani commented, “😍😍😍🙌.” Mouni’s pictures bring the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality as netizens are left gasping for breath.

Mouni made her acting debut with Abhishek Bachchan starrer Run. She also acted in the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Mouni has been part of films like Gold and Romeo Akbar Walter. Mouni will next be seen in the horror-comedy The वरGIN Tree, featuring Palak Tiwari in a crucial role. The film is backed by Sanjay Dutt under his production company Three Dimension Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd.

For more updates on Mouni Roy, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES