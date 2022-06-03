Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar are currently holidaying in Istanbul, Turkey along with few of their close pals. The lovbirds are having a gala time enjoying each other’s company and Mouni gave her fans a glimpse of it on her Instagram stories. In one of the mushy pic shared by the actress the husband-wife can be seen getting romantic with each other on their dinner date. Mouni looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a glittering golden short dress while Suraj looked dapper in a suit as he lovingly planted a kiss on his wife’s cheek. Mouni shared the photo and wrote, “#Everything.”Also Read - Shamita Shetty- Raqesh Bapat Make Heads Turn in All Black Attire, Fans Say, 'Twinning And Winning' - Watch Viral Video

On the work front, Mouni is currently seen as a judge on reality show Dance India Dance Little Masters. She will also be seen upcoming film, Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Mouni is playing the role of an antagonist in Brahmastra.

Besides her stint in showbiz industry, Mouni and her husband Suraj have also started their business venture together.

Mouni-Suraj got married in January 2022

Mouni and Suraj got married in January this year after dating each other for four years.The couple tied the nuptial knot in Goa in the presence of their family and friends.

The duo exchanged the vows in tradational Malayali wedding follwed by a Bengali wedding in the evening. Mouni’s wedding was a beautiful affair and the actress sported top Indian designers’ outfit for her D-day. The couple’s wedding was attended by many popular TV celebs including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Meet brothers and several others.