Mouni Roy says she chooses forgiveness over bitterness after separation from Suraj Nambiar: ‘God makes you…’

After announcing separation with Suraj Nambiar, actress Mouni Roy opens up about letting go, forgiveness and finding inner peace.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/mouni-roy-says-she-chooses-forgiveness-over-bitterness-after-separation-from-suraj-nambiar-god-makes-you-8455940/ Copy

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar (PC: Instagram)

Mouni Roy is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. After beginning her career on television, she successfully made her way into films and has built a strong career for herself. Recently, the actress opened up about forgiveness and revealed that she no longer holds bitterness after the separation with Suraj Nambiar.

Mouni shared that whenever someone hurts her, she chooses to forgive them. In an interview with The Free Press Journal, she spoke about how her outlook has changed over the years. “When I was much younger, I would forgive very easily and, to date, I still do, but I wasn’t able to forget. Now, through my personal and spiritual journey, I feel like you just have to forgive. God makes you forget,” she said.

Mouni explained that she does not believe in holding on to anger or resentment. According to the actress, carrying emotional pain only hurts the person who is holding on to it. “If you don’t let it go, you will be the one hurting the most,” she said. The actress further spoke about how the person who caused pain may often move on while the one who was hurt continues reliving the experience. “And sometimes the person who hurt you is not even thinking about it, no matter how much pain they may have caused,” she added.

This is how Mouni Roy is handling life

Mouni also revealed that meditation, chanting, and spiritual practices have helped her greatly in maintaining inner peace. However, she clarified that forgiveness does not mean allowing people to take advantage of your kindness. “There are some people who may intentionally hurt you. I’m not calling the person evil, but I’m calling their actions or qualities harmful,” she explained.

Mouni Roy’s separation with Suraj Nambiar

Actress Mouni Roy and businessman Suraj Nambiar announced their separation in May 2026. The couple, who tied the knot in January 2022, have often shared glimpses of their life together on social media. Following their separation, they released a joint statement requesting privacy, and Suraj later debunked false rumours regarding hefty alimony, disputes, and third-party involvement.

Roy married businessman Nambiar in 2022 after dating for several years. Their wedding was an intimate celebration attended by family members and close friends.