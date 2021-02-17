Bollywood actor Mouni Roy never misses a chance to flaunt her hotness on Instagram. In her latest set of bikini pictures, Mouni has set the temperatures soaring as she can be seen posing with a beautiful scenic view of sunset in Dubai. On Tuesday, the Brahmastra actor gave fans a sneak-peek into her me-time by the beach, in front of a picturesque view of the ocean and the orange sky. Along with posing for the camera in a pink ravishing bikini, Muni sought some warmth from the sun. While sharing pictures, she captioned the post as, “Like a song bird in the sea 🌅 🌊”. Also Read - Mouni Roy Spreads The Valentine's Day Cheer in Her Mini-Dress With Hearts All Over - See Pics

Mouni Roy treated her 16 million Instagram followers with oh-so-hot bikini photos. Many of her friends from the industry like Arjun Bijlani, Sonal Chauhan, Adaa Khan took to her comment section to praise the beauty. Her fans too filled the comment section with fire emojis. Also Read - Mouni Roy is Magnificent in Rs 8,5000 Black Kurta and Pants Set, Fans Can’t Stop Gushing

Have a look at Mouni Roy’s sizzling bikini photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

After making the audience go crazy with her TV journey, Mouni moved to Bollywood and impressed the audience with her roles in films like Gold, Made in China, and Romeo Akbar Walter among others. Roy will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, in which she will co-star Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.