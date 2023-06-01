Home

Mouni Roy Sets The Internet Ablaze in Red-Hot Bikini, See Photos

Mouni Roy Sets The Internet Ablaze in Red-Hot Bikini, See Photos (PC/Instagram/imouniroy)

Mouni Roy Sets The Internet Ablaze in Red Bikini: Mouni Roy knows how to slay with her fashion sense and captivating social media posts. The actress who often mesmerises with her style statements, looks spectacular in both western and ethnic attire. However, it is her vacation pictures and reels that often set the internet ablaze. Mouni keeps on posting her sexy pictures in hot beachwear from her exotic holidays. When it comes to donning sizzling swimwear, the Brahmastra actress sets some major workout goals. Her hourglass figure showcases her dedication towards a healthy lifestyle. Being a fitness enthusiast Mouni undertakes Yoga, pilates and weight training.

CHECK OUT MOUNI ROY’S VIRAL BIKINI PICS:

MOUNI ROY SIZZLES IN STUNNING PHOTOSHOOT

The actress took to her Instagram handle and posted her scorching hot bikini pics. Mouni looked alluring and captivating in her stunning red bikini. Netizens were left gasping for breath as she flaunted her hot bod in the jaw-dropping photos. She had dropped the pics from her recent photoshoot for Lifestyle Asia India magazine. Her drop-dead-gorgeous looks have taken the internet by storm as she strikes candid poses for the camera. Netizens dropped heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis in the comments.

MOUNI ROY’S HEALTHY DIET FOR THE PERFECT BIKINI BOD

Mouni’s disciplined fitness regime and diet reflects in her sensuous bikini pics. The actress keeps on eating and drinking something or the other throughout the day. She starts her day with green tea and eats a bowl of muesli, fruits, and oats for breakfast. Mouni also prefers upma, idli and poha for breakfast. Protein shakes, salads and green beans are her post workout meals. For lunch, lentils, greens and salads, and a fruit are her preferred choices. The Naagin actress keeps her dinner light and eats chapatis, salads and home-cooked vegetables.

Mouni will next be seen in The Virgin Tree, featuring Palak Tiwari and Sunny Singh in crucial roles.

