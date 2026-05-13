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Mouni Roy shares FIRST reaction to divorce rumours with Suraj Nambiar: Give us...

Mouni Roy shares FIRST reaction to divorce rumours with Suraj Nambiar: ‘Give us…’

Mouni Roy has finally addressed the ongoing separation rumours with husband Suraj Nambiar and urged people to respect their personal space amid rising online speculation.

Mouni Roy's first reaction on divorce rumours (PC: Instagram)

Actress Mouni Roy has finally reacted to the ongoing rumours surrounding her marriage with businessman Suraj Nambiar after social media was flooded with speculation about their relationship. Since Tuesday, several reports and online discussions have claimed that the couple had allegedly separated and were living apart. Breaking her silence on Wednesday afternoon, Mouni took to Instagram Stories and requested everyone to stop spreading unverified claims about her personal life. She wrote, “Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please,” along with a folded hands emoji.

Rumours around Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar gain attention

The rumours surrounding Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s marriage began gaining attention after social media users noticed that the couple had reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. Soon after this, fans also pointed out that Mouni’s close friend Disha Patani had unfollowed Suraj as well. The speculation further intensified when Suraj’s Instagram account was no longer visible, which led to widespread discussions online about possible trouble in their relationship.

Fans also observed that many pictures featuring Suraj, including wedding photographs, were no longer visible on Mouni’s Instagram profile. This triggered widespread discussion across entertainment pages and fan accounts, with many people assuming there was trouble in the marriage. While Mouni has now publicly addressed the rumours and requested privacy, Suraj has not issued any official statement regarding the speculation so far.

Also read: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar head for divorce? Couple delete latest pics, unfollow each other on Instagram

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See Mouni Roy’s viral Instagram story here

Mouni and Suraj’s relationship timeline

Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar on January 27. 2022 in Goa after dating privately for several years. Their wedding became one of the most talked-about celebrity ceremonies of the year and included both Bengali and Malayali rituals.

The couple celebrated with multiple events including haldi sangeet and post-wedding pool parties attended by family members and close friends. Suraj who belongs to Bengaluru reportedly worked as a businessman and investment banker in Dubai before marriage. Over the years Mouni and Suraj frequently shared glimpses of their vacations celebrations and romantic moments on social media. Their pictures often received huge attention from fans who admired their bond.

Also read: Mouni Roy speaks out after disturbing event experience, calls out harassment and seeks action: ‘I am disgusted’

Mouni Roy’s television and film career

Mouni Roy became a household name through television shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Naagin. She later expanded her career into films and reality television. The actress appeared in movies such as Gold, Made in China and Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva.

She also hosted Temptation Island India and participated in popular reality shows including Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha. Despite the current rumours neither Mouni nor Suraj had previously faced public speculation regarding problems in their marriage before this recent development.

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