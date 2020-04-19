Actor Mouni Roy is spending her time reading ‘Bhagavad Gita’ and is trying to apply ‘Gita ka saar’ in her life during the coronavirus lockdown. Sharing the verses from the religious book, she urges fans to read about ‘Krishna Consciousness’ as it is endless and beautiful. She also reveals that ‘As long as you are in the material world good and evil shall happen but one whose intelligence in fixed in krishna consciousness will not be affected’. Well, look like she is really trying to bring some new thoughts and ideologies to her life. Also Read - Mouni Roy Goes Bold in Hot Blue Bikini as She Flaunts Her Perfect Washboard Abs, Throwback Pictures go Viral

Taking to Instagram, she captioned it, “~ मोह और प्रेम। मोह में मनुष्य की चिंता होती है मेरा क्या होगा, जो प्रेम में होता है वह ये सोचता है मैं किसी और के लिए क्या कर सकता हूँ। Trying to apply “गीता का सार “in this material world is to receive some solace. Even if one can’t apply everything in reality, you are reminded time and again as u continue practising. As long as you are in the material world good and evil shall happen but one whose intelligence in fixed in krishna consciousness will not be affected. “ना पाने की चिंता ना खोने का डर”Krishn Consciousness (Read up about it as much as you wish to, it’s endless and beautiful)” (sic) Also Read - Mouni Roy Misses Her Sunday Outings Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Shares Sultry Pictures in White Crop Top, Jeggings

Take a look at the post here:



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mouni is gearing up to play the antagonist in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which is slated to release on December 08, 2020. In one of the interviews, Mouni Roy told that Ayan Mukerji knows a lot about a lot of things. “Obviously, the whole world knows that Ayan is a super little director and he is a brilliant person. Once anyone who has sat down with him knows that he has a beautiful mind”, she added. She further expressed her gratitude towards him for casting her in the dream project