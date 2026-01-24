Mouni Roy speaks out after disturbing event experience, calls out harassment and seeks action: ‘I am disgusted’

Actor Mouni Roy has opened up about a deeply unsettling experience she faced at a recent event in Karnal, where she was scheduled to perform. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the actor shared a detailed account of the incident, saying the behaviour of a few attendees left her feeling “humiliated and traumatised”.

In her note, Mouni revealed that the harassment began the moment she stepped onto the stage and continued throughout her performance, despite her repeated attempts to stop it.

‘Disgusted by the behaviour’

Mouni described the men involved as “well-aged to be grandparents” and expressed shock at their actions. In her words, “Had an event at Karnal last and I am disgusted at the behaviour of the guests, especially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents. As the event started and I walked on the stage, uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures. Didn’t like it when I said, ‘Sir pls remove your hand.’”

She further explained that the situation worsened once she was on stage. “On stage is even a better story. Two uncles stood right in front making lewd remarks, showing lewd hand gestures, and name-calling. I realised that and first politely gestured to them, ” Don’t do it to which they started throwing roses at me,” she wrote.

‘No one stopped them’

The actor added that she briefly tried to walk off the stage mid-performance but returned to complete her act. Despite this, the harassment did not stop. “When mid-performance, I walked towards the stage exit but immediately came back to finish my performance. They didn’t stop even after that, and no family or organisers moved them from up front,” she said.

Highlighting the larger issue, Mouni questioned the safety of newcomers in the industry. “If someone like me has to go through this, I can only imagine what new girls starting to work and do shows must be,” she wrote, adding that she wants authorities to take strict action against such behaviour.

Filmed without consent

Mouni also mentioned that some men were filming her from below at a low angle, which added to her discomfort. “We go to these events to be part of someone’s celebration. We are their guests, and yet this is how we are treated,” she stated.

Ending her note on a strong message, Mouni questioned how these men would react if similar behaviour were directed at women in their own families, calling the incident shameful.

Mouni Roy began her acting journey with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and later rose to fame with Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Naagin. She was last seen in the horror film The Bhootnii.