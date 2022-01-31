Mumbai: Television star Mouni Roy married Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27 in an intimate ceremony attended by their families and close friends. The couple made their first public appearance since the wedding on Sunday. The newlyweds returned to Mumbai and posed for the paparazzi at the airport. The couple looked happy and so much in love as they got clicked.Also Read - 'Humari Mouni Ko Humesha Khush Rakhna’: Arjun Bijlani’s Heartfelt Post For Newlyweds Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy wore a red Banarasi silk saree with a matching blouse, earrings, and loose hair in the photos. She also had a red bindi and sindoor on her brow. Suraj was dressed in a white silk kurta set, matching sandals, and dark sunglasses.

Take a look at Mouni Roy and Suraj’s video:



Mouni married Suraj on January 27th in a rather spectacular wedding in Goa. The couple exchanged wedding vows in accordance with Bengali and Malayali traditions. Several of her close friends including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif, and Aashka Goradia, attended the wedding ceremonies.

While, Mouni is looking forward to the release of ‘Brahmastra,’ in which she will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Mouni will soon be seen as an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in prominent roles.

Mouni and Suraj’s wedding was no short of a fairytale. Do you like the adorable duo? We sure do. Watch this space for more updates.