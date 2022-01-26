Mouni Roy – Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Another celebrity wedding is going to happen tomorrow that of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar in Goa. Guests have arrived and pre-wedding ceremonies have started with haldi and mehendi ceremonies. Here is what we know about Mouni and Suraj’s wedding rituals. Reportedly, the couple is going to have two wedding ceremonies as Suraj is a Malayali so in the morning, the couple will tie the knot as per Malayali customs. Mouni, who is a bong, will perform Bengali rituals with Nambiar at night. The two will tie the knot on January 27, 2022. Suraj Nambiar is a banker and businessman in Dubai, who belongs from Bengaluru.Also Read - Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's Dance on ‘Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali', Mandira Bedi Shakes Leg on 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' | Watch Videos

Mouni Roy’s close friends from the industry including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Arjun Bijlani, Shivaani Malik Singh, Roopali Kadyan, Meet Brothers and Omkar Kapoor were seen having a great time enjoying the festivities. Keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation, the soon-to-marry couple reduced their guest list. It has been reported that Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Anisha Verma, and Anuradha Khurana are expected to reach Goa tomorrow for the D-Day. Also Read - Mouni Roy - Suraj Nambiar's Wedding Festivities Begin With Haldi And Mehendi, Arjun Bijlani Shares Videos From Ceremonies- Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lovertasus_album (@tasulovesmou.r)

Also Read - Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's Wedding Date, Time, Venue, Guest List And All You Need to Know

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lovertasus_album (@tasulovesmou.r)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lovertasus_album (@tasulovesmou.r)

Watch the official video from haldi-mehendi ceremony:

The official haldi teaser of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar is out and fans can take a glimpse of their ceremony here. See the video of the couple enjoying haldi ritual with fresh yellow flowers. Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani can also be seen in the video having a good time at the function.