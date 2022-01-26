Mouni Roy’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Bollywood and TV actor Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot with fiancé Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022. Her close friends and family have arrived in Goa for the wedding functions. A day before the wedding, the Naagin actor is celebrating pre-wedding festivities with Haldi and Mehendi. Photos and videos from the venue have gone viral where one of the close friends Arjun Bijlani is seen having a gala time with Mouni’s mother and in another frame, Arjun was seen teasing Mouni when she was applying henna on her hands.Also Read - Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's Wedding Date, Time, Venue, Guest List And All You Need to Know

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar twin in white during their haldi ceremony. The soon-to-wed couple look happy as they sit on a big vase. The decoration used at the celebration is defined by the colourful and quirky elements used. Also Read - Mouni Roy is a Vision to Behold in Rs 38.5k Indigo Bling Bralette And Pantsuit

Check out Mouni Roy’s awesome haldi and mehendi ceremony pictures and videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lovertasus_album (@tasulovesmou.r)

Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer Gets Support From SS Rajamouli For Release In South Languages

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y C O O K (@filmycook)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

Watch Arjun Bijlani’s dance performances at Mouni Roy’s pre-wedding festivities:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lovertasus_album (@tasulovesmou.r)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lovertasus_album (@tasulovesmou.r)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lovertasus_album (@tasulovesmou.r)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lovertasus_album (@tasulovesmou.r)

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/zpSeQ3q_CpU” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>