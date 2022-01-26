Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Dance Performances: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, who are all set to marry on Thursday, January 27, 2022, are seen grooving together on the mehendi ceremony. Mouni, with her hands filled with henna groove to Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali from 2001 film Zubeidaa. The Gold actor’s close friends and family have arrived in Goa for the wedding functions. A day before the wedding, the bride-to-be is celebrating pre-wedding festivities with Haldi and Mehendi. Photos and videos from the venue have gone viral.Also Read - Mouni Roy - Suraj Nambiar's Wedding Festivities Begin With Haldi And Mehendi, Arjun Bijlani Shares Videos From Ceremonies- Watch

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar’s dance on Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali:

The bride-to-be wore a stylish yellow sleeveless blouse with shells on the neck. Mouni wore a simple yet elegant lehenga so that it becomes easy for her to apply mehendi on her hands, arms and legs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lovertasus_album (@tasulovesmou.r)



View this post on Instagram A post shared by lovertasus_album (@tasulovesmou.r)

On Mouni Roy Mehendi, Mandira Bedi Dances to Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna – Watch

On best friend Mouni Roy’s mehendi ceremony, Mandira Bedi grooved to her very special song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna from 1995 film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Mandira revisited her good old DDLJ days and showed some killer dance steps at Mouni Roy’s pre-wedding ceremony. Dressed in a yellow tube top and golden skirt with heavy kundan jwellery, Mandira looked perfect as a bridesmaid. Mandira has shared a couple of photos of Mouni, Mouni’s fiancé Suraj Nambiar and her from the function. She wrote, “Mon, Suraj.. and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know ❤️“.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lovertasus_album (@tasulovesmou.r)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

