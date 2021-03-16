Mouni Roy’s relationship with her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar is now out in open. And if reports are to be believed, Indian television’s ‘Naagin’ is set to get married soon. As per a report in the Times of India, Roy will very soon tie the holy knot with her boyfriend. The report further claimed that Mouni’s mother met Suraj’s parents at a meeting that happened at Mandira Bedi’s residence. Meeting at Mandira’s house- who is a very close friend of Mouni Roy, was also attended by Mouni’s brother Mukhar Roy. This comes days after the actor made her relationship with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar official. She had not only shared pictures with his family but also referred his parents as ‘mom & dad’. In fact, rumours of Mouni and Suraj’s dating made headlines earlier this year, when the actress was caught celebrating New Year’s eve with Suraj Nambiar and his family in Dubai. Also Read - Mouni Roy's Red Suit Worth Rs 33,600 Deserves a Place in Your Wedding Trousseau - See Pics

After getting fame from television’s Naagin, Mouni Roy also achieved success in Bollywood. She was seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the 2018 movie Gold. Currently, Mouni is awating the release of her next film, Brahmastra in which she will be spotted with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.