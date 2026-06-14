Mouni Roy’s ‘bridesmaids’ caption sparks buzz at Disha Patani’s birthday bash amid her separation from Suraj Nambiar

A star-studded birthday celebration for Disha Patani gained attention online after a playful social media caption from Mouni Roy sparked discussion among fans and quickly went viral across entertainment platforms.

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Disha Patani’s birthday bash lights up (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s birthday bash turned into an online talking point after glimpses from the celebration surfaced and quickly spread across social media. The birthday celebration saw a close circle of friends gathering for a private evening filled with music, candid moments, and light celebration vibes. Singer Stebin Ben performed at the party while guests enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere. Among those present were Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and Krishna Shroff. The buzz also comes amid attention around Mouni Roy’s personal life following her separation from Suraj Nambiar earlier this year, which has kept her in the spotlight during recent public appearances and social media posts.

What happened at Disha Patani’s birthday celebration?

The birthday bash was a private and intimate gathering attended by Disha’s close friends and family members. The evening carried a relaxed and cheerful vibe with music performances, casual conversations and candid pictures. Singer Stebin Ben’s live performance added a musical touch to the celebration, making it a warm and personal get-together rather than a large party.

What did Mouni Roy share from the party?

Mouni Roy shared multiple Instagram stories that gave fans a glimpse into the celebration. One of the most discussed posts was a boomerang video featuring Mouni alongside Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa and Krishna Shroff. The caption “Ds bridesmaids whenever that happens x” quickly gained traction online due to its playful tone. She also shared additional clips from the evening, including moments of performances and group interactions.

See Mouni Roy’s viral Instagram story here

Why is Mouni Roy’s caption trending online?

Mouni Roy’s “bridesmaids” caption went viral because of its light-hearted and friendly tone. Social media users quickly picked up the post and circulated it widely. The timing also contributed to the attention as Mouni has recently been in the spotlight due to her separation from Suraj Nambiar, making any personal update from her more widely discussed.

What is the update on Mouni Roy’s personal life?

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar announced their separation on May 14 through a joint statement. They shared that the decision was mutual and made after careful thought about their evolving personal priorities. The couple also requested privacy and dignity while handling the situation. Mouni later asked people to avoid spreading false stories and to respect their personal space during this phase.

What is Disha Patani working on next?

On the professional front, Disha Patani will next appear in Welcome To The Jungle, a large ensemble comedy featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez and several other well-known actors, which is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2026.