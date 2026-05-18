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Mouni Roys separated husband Suraj Nambiar clears there is no alimony, no third party involved with his separation from actress

Mouni Roy’s separated husband Suraj Nambiar clears there is ‘no alimony, no third party involved’ with his separation from actress

Mouni Roy's husband Suraj Nambiar has finally broken his silence, addressing the speculation and offering clarity

Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy (PC: Instagram)

Days after rumours about trouble in paradise between Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar surfaced on social media, Suraj has finally broken his silence, addressing the speculation and offering clarity. Putting an end to ongoing chatter about their alleged separation, he issued a firm statement dismissing the claims, saying there is “no alimony, no dispute, and no third party involved” in their situation. Taking to social media, Suraj wrote that recent reports about their separation are baseless, made in bad taste, and “absolutely malicious.” He further clarified, “Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved.”

He added, “Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other’s well-being. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone.”

Jr further added, “I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party. Dragging other people into this is not cool. Especially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this. Mouni and I have both conducted ourselves with dignity through this period, and we expect that same dignity to be extended to us by those reporting on it.”

Suraj further write, “Media houses have chosen to fabricate narratives that do not exist. These reports have been published without a shred of verification, which is highly unfair. I am calling this out clearly and directly, because staying silent in the face of deliberate misinformation is not something I am willing to do.”

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“Our joint statement said everything that needed to be said. I request everyone to honour it and to allow both of us the space to move forward in peace. Thank you,” he concluded.

Also Read: Mouni Roy rushes into Mumbai airport, skips paparazzi amid separation with Suraj Nambiar – Watch video

A few days ago, rumours of trouble in their paradise began surfacing online after fans noticed that Mouni and Suraj had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Soon after, the two confirmed their separation through a joint social media statement, requesting privacy and dignity during this phase.

Also Read: Mouni Roy shares FIRST reaction to divorce rumours with Suraj Nambiar: ‘Give us…’

On Monday early morning, Mouni was spotted at the Mumbai airport, rushing inside while avoiding the paparazzi and skipping any interaction with them.

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