Mouni Roy's Valentine Day Post: Television actor Mouni Roy posted photos on her Instagram account on the joyous occasion of Valentine's Day. The actor who recently married Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar can be seen worshipping inside the little shiv shrine. Roy can be seen wearing a faux fur long coat, gloves, and a scarf to keep warm in the Gulmarg snow. According to Mouni's post, she is commemorating Lord Mahadev on her first Valentine's Day.

She can be seen outside the temple with her eyes closed in the first picture, then inside the shrine with her hands folded in respect for the lord in the second photograph, followed by pictures showing the TV personality standing distant from the Shiv temple. Mouni Roy also posted a video of the temple surrounded by snow-capped mountains. The actor who recently got married to businessman Suraj Nambiar captioned her post, "Look who had I found on top of a mountain..My One & Only ॐ नमः शिवायः हर हर महादेव Happy love day."

Take a look at Mouni Roy’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Popular Bigg Boss 15 contestant and actor Shamita Shetty quickly dropped a comment on Mouni’s Valentine Day post, she wrote, “So beautiful” followed by heart emojis. While some of her fans chanted ‘Har Har Mahadev’ in the comment section, others appreciated her outfit and wished her a happy valentine’s day.

Mouni Roy and her spouse Suraj Nambiar spent their honeymoon at Gulmarg, Kashmir. The pair married in two ceremonies on January 27 and had the time of their lives on their romantic getaway. On the professional front, she will appear in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra.

How are you celebrating Valentine’s Day? Let us know. Watch this space for more updates.