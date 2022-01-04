Welcome to the year 2022! It’s the beginning of a whole new year, full of thrilling possibilities and new dreams, not to mention dozens of new films to enjoy. We’ve compiled a master list of the films that have piqued our interest.Also Read - Ranveer Singh’s 83 to Release on OTT Platform? Here’s All You Need to Know
Here is a list of movies to look out for in the year 2022:
28th January – Attack
Starring: John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rahul Preet Singh
Pen Studios, JA Entertainment & Ajay Kapoor Productions, produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada, John Abraham, Ajay Kapoor
Directed by: Lakshya Raj Anand
4th February : Shabaash Mithu
Starring: Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Raj
Director: Srijit Mukherji
Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu’s Creative Producer is Ajit Andhare
18th February – Gangubai Kathiawadi
Starring: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios)
25th March – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Starring: Kartik Aryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay
Director: Aneez Bazmee
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios
29th April – Runway 34
Starring: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rahul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar
Director: Ajay Devgn
Produced by Ajay Devgn under his banner Ajay Devgn Films, Runway 34 is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat, Vikrant Sharma, Hasnain Husaini, Jay Kanujia, Sandeep Kewlani, and Tarlok Singh.
13th May – Aankh Micholi
Starring: Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Vijay Raaz
Director: Umesh Shukla
Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Umesh Shukla, and Ashish Wagh’s Merry Go Round Studios.
20th May – H I T The First Case
Starring: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra
Directed by: Dr. Sailesh Kolanu
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore
03rd June – Maidaan
Starring: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani
Director: Amit Sharma
Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta
29th July – Thank God
Starring: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet
Director: Directed by Indra Kumar
A T-Series Films & Maruti International production, Thank God, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit, and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.
9th September: Brahmastra
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy
Director: Ayan Mukerji
Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures
25th November – Bhediya
Starring: Varun Dhawan, Kirti Sanon
Director: Amar Kaushik
Produced by Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films
23rd December – Ganpath – Part I
Starring: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon
Director: Vikas Bahl
Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani.
23rd December – Merry Christmas
Starring: Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Produced by Tips Industries Ltd in association with Matchbox pictures Pvt Ltd, Ramesh Taurani & Sanjay Routray
Movie dates yet to be announced:
Adipurush
Starring: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan & Kriti Sanon.
Produced by T-Series (Bhushan Kumar), Retrophiles (Om Raut, Rajesh Nair, Prasad Sutar)
Jalsa
Starring: Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah
Produced by T-Series (Bhushan Kumar) and Abundantia Entertainment
Janhit Mein Jaari
Starring: Nushrratt Bharuccha
Produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited (Vinod Bhanushali & Kamlesh Bhanushali) and Think Ink Picturez in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP.
Untitled film
Starring: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy & Ileana D’Cruz
Produced by Applause Entertainment & Ellipsis Entertainment.
Sab Moh Maaya Hai
Starring: Sharman Joshi & Annu Kapoor
Produced by Bhanushali Studio Limited (Vinod Bhanushali & Kamlesh Bhanushali), Veda Film Factory (Sampat Rathore & Deepak Diwan), and Insomnia Films (Vishal Gurnani & Juhi Parekh Mehta)
Double XL
Starring: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Huma Qureshi & Mahat Raghavendra
Produced by T-Series(Bhushan Kumar), Wakaoo Films (Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl & Vipul D Shah), Elemen3 (Muddassar Aziz) & Saqib Saleem.
Sharmajee Ki Beti
Starring: Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta & Saiyami Kher.
Director: Tahira Kashyap
Produced by Applause Entertainment & Ellipsis Entertainment
The Rapist
Starring: Arjun Rampal, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Tanmay Dhanania.
Director: Aparna Sen
Produced by Applause Entertainment.
Jab Khuli Kitaab
Starring: Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia, Aparshakti Khurana, Nauheed Cyrusi, Samir Soni.
Director: Saurabh Shukla.
Applause Entertainment in association with Shoe Strap Films.
Cirkus
Starring: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez
Director: Rohit Shetty
T-Series presents in association with Reliance Entertainment, produced by Rohit Shetty
Gadar 2
Starring: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma
Director: Anil Sharma
Produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions
Goodbye
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandana, Neena Gupta, and Pavail Gulati
Director: Vikas Bahl
Produced by Balaji Telefilms and The Good Company
Jhund
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan
Director: Nagraj Popatrao Manjule
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Sandip Ssingh & Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat.
Dasvi
Starring: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur
Director: Tushar Jalota
Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan Present Dasvi, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell, and Shobhana Yadav. A Maddock Films Production in association with Bake my Cake films.
OM: The Battle Within
Starring: Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi
Director: Kapil Verma
Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan, and Shaira Khan.
Thadam Hindi Remake
Starring: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur
Director: Vardhan Ketkar
Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.
Nikamma
Starring: Abhimanyu, Shirley Sethia, and Shilpa Shetty
Director: Sabbir Khan
Produced by: Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films
Atithi Bhooto Bhava
Starring: Pratik Gandhi, Jackie Shroff
Director: Hardik Gajjar
Produced by Pen Studios and Hardik Gajjar