Welcome to the year 2022! It's the beginning of a whole new year, full of thrilling possibilities and new dreams, not to mention dozens of new films to enjoy. We've compiled a master list of the films that have piqued our interest.

Here is a list of movies to look out for in the year 2022:

28th January – Attack

Starring: John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rahul Preet Singh

Pen Studios, JA Entertainment & Ajay Kapoor Productions, produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada, John Abraham, Ajay Kapoor

Directed by: Lakshya Raj Anand

4th February : Shabaash Mithu

Starring: Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Raj

Director: Srijit Mukherji

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu’s Creative Producer is Ajit Andhare

18th February – Gangubai Kathiawadi

Starring: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios)

25th March – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Starring: Kartik Aryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay

Director: Aneez Bazmee

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios

29th April – Runway 34

Starring: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rahul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar

Director: Ajay Devgn

Produced by Ajay Devgn under his banner Ajay Devgn Films, Runway 34 is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat, Vikrant Sharma, Hasnain Husaini, Jay Kanujia, Sandeep Kewlani, and Tarlok Singh.

13th May – Aankh Micholi

Starring: Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Vijay Raaz

Director: Umesh Shukla

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Umesh Shukla, and Ashish Wagh’s Merry Go Round Studios.

20th May – H I T The First Case

Starring: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra

Directed by: Dr. Sailesh Kolanu

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore

03rd June – Maidaan

Starring: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani

Director: Amit Sharma

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta

29th July – Thank God

Starring: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet

Director: Directed by Indra Kumar

A T-Series Films & Maruti International production, Thank God, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit, and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

9th September: Brahmastra

Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures

25th November – Bhediya

Starring: Varun Dhawan, Kirti Sanon

Director: Amar Kaushik

Produced by Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films

23rd December – Ganpath – Part I

Starring: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon

Director: Vikas Bahl

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani.

23rd December – Merry Christmas

Starring: Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Produced by Tips Industries Ltd in association with Matchbox pictures Pvt Ltd, Ramesh Taurani & Sanjay Routray

Movie dates yet to be announced:

Adipurush

Starring: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan & Kriti Sanon.

Produced by T-Series (Bhushan Kumar), Retrophiles (Om Raut, Rajesh Nair, Prasad Sutar)

Jalsa

Starring: Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah

Produced by T-Series (Bhushan Kumar) and Abundantia Entertainment

Janhit Mein Jaari

Starring: Nushrratt Bharuccha

Produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited (Vinod Bhanushali & Kamlesh Bhanushali) and Think Ink Picturez in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP.

Untitled film

Starring: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy & Ileana D’Cruz

Produced by Applause Entertainment & Ellipsis Entertainment.

Sab Moh Maaya Hai

Starring: Sharman Joshi & Annu Kapoor

Produced by Bhanushali Studio Limited (Vinod Bhanushali & Kamlesh Bhanushali), Veda Film Factory (Sampat Rathore & Deepak Diwan), and Insomnia Films (Vishal Gurnani & Juhi Parekh Mehta)

Double XL

Starring: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Huma Qureshi & Mahat Raghavendra

Produced by T-Series(Bhushan Kumar), Wakaoo Films (Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl & Vipul D Shah), Elemen3 (Muddassar Aziz) & Saqib Saleem.

Sharmajee Ki Beti

Starring: Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta & Saiyami Kher.

Director: Tahira Kashyap

Produced by Applause Entertainment & Ellipsis Entertainment

The Rapist

Starring: Arjun Rampal, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Tanmay Dhanania.

Director: Aparna Sen

Produced by Applause Entertainment.

Jab Khuli Kitaab

Starring: Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia, Aparshakti Khurana, Nauheed Cyrusi, Samir Soni.

Director: Saurabh Shukla.

Applause Entertainment in association with Shoe Strap Films.

Cirkus

Starring: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez

Director: Rohit Shetty

T-Series presents in association with Reliance Entertainment, produced by Rohit Shetty

Gadar 2

Starring: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma

Director: Anil Sharma

Produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions

Goodbye

Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandana, Neena Gupta, and Pavail Gulati

Director: Vikas Bahl

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and The Good Company

Jhund

Starring: Amitabh Bachchan

Director: Nagraj Popatrao Manjule

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Sandip Ssingh & Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat.

Dasvi

Starring: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur

Director: Tushar Jalota

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan Present Dasvi, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell, and Shobhana Yadav. A Maddock Films Production in association with Bake my Cake films.

OM: The Battle Within

Starring: Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi

Director: Kapil Verma

Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan, and Shaira Khan.

Thadam Hindi Remake

Starring: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur

Director: Vardhan Ketkar

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

Nikamma

Starring: Abhimanyu, Shirley Sethia, and Shilpa Shetty

Director: Sabbir Khan

Produced by: Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films

Atithi Bhooto Bhava

Starring: Pratik Gandhi, Jackie Shroff

Director: Hardik Gajjar

Produced by Pen Studios and Hardik Gajjar