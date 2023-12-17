Home

Mr Bachchan FIRST Look: Ravi Teja Surprises Fans With His Long Moustache And Haircut Just Like 80s Amitabh Bachchan – Check Reactions!

Actor Ravi Teja and director Harish Shankar are joining forces once again, and the title of their new movie was unveiled on Sunday along with a first-look poster.

First Look Poster of Ravi Teja's Mr Bachchan Released

Actor Ravi Teja is all set to roar on the big screens once again. Ravi has once again collaborated with director Harish Shankar for another film. The makers of the film on Sunday announced the title of their new movie with a first-look poster. The title of the upcoming Telugu movie has been kept as Mr Bachchan. Ravi Teja, an ardent admirer of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, mimics his ‘favorite’ star in the first look.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) Ravi Teja shared the first look of the movie. Sharing the picture, Ravi wrote, “Mr Bachchan… Naam tho suna hoga. Honoured to play the character with the name of my favourite @SrBachchan saab (sir).”

Take a look at the picture here:

In the picture, actor Ravi Teja can be seen sitting on a two-wheeler with shades on. The actor quite really resembles Amitabh Bachchan of the 70s and 80s. Behind him, there is an abstract caricature of Amitabh, along with a cinema hall and people standing in front of it. The poster features the iconic line ‘Naam Tho Suna Hoga’ (You must have heard my name), associated with Amitabh.

As soon as the poster went online, fans spammed the comment section. Reacting to Teja’s look one fan wrote, “Cannot wait.” A second said, “Real fanboy Anna (brother)… all the best.” Another said, “My two favourites…”

About the Film Mr Bachchan

Mr Bachchan will mark the third time collaboration of Ravi Tej and Harish Shankar. Prior to this film, Ravi and Harish worked together on Shock and Mirapakay. Bhagyashri Borse, known for her role in Yaariyan 2, is all set to make her debut in Telugu cinema as the lead in the film Mr Bachchan.

Meanwhile, the movie is scheduled to hit the big screens in 2024. The project will be bankrolled by RG Vishwa Prasad with Vivek Kuchibhotla as the co-producer. The music in the film will be given by Mickey J Meyer.

